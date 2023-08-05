MotoGP times today Silverstone 2023 live on TV8, Sky and Now

Here are the times of MotoGP today Silverstone 2023 live on TV8, Sky and Now, the ninth round of the 2023 season.

The entire weekend of the British World GP will be broadcast live on TV8, Sky and streaming on Now. The leader of the standings is Pecco Bagnaiawith a lead of 35 points on Jorge Martin (Pramac) and of 36 on Marco Bezzecchi (MooneyVR46).

Attentions are directed to the new free practice format, in which only FP2 will decree the top 10 qualifiers for Q2, the second phase of qualifying. Until now, the combined classification of the best times of the first two sessions was considered. From Silverstone, FP1 (as well as Free Practice 3) will help the riders set up the bike and get familiar with the track.

MotoGP times today Silverstone 2023 live on TV8

Today Saturday 5th August

11:50 MGP Qualifications

12:45 post MGP qualifying

1.10 pm Moto E – Race 1

1.30 pm Moto3-Moto2 pre-qualifying paddock

1.50 pm Moto3 qualifying

2.45 pm Moto2 qualifying

Ore 15:30 Paddock Pre Sprint MGP

Ore 16:00 Sprint MotoGP

Ore 16:45 Paddock Post Sprint

17:10 Moto E – Race 2

Sunday 6 August

Ore 11:00 MGP Rider Fan Parade

11:45 am Moto3 pre-race paddock

12:15 Moto3 race

Ore 13:15 Paddock Post Gara Moto3

Ore 13:30 Grid

2.00 pm MotoGP race

3.30 pm Moto2 race

MotoGP times today Silverstone 2023 live on Sky and Now

Saturday 5th August

9.35 am: free practice 3 Moto3

10.20 a.m.: free practice 3 Moto2

11.05 am: 3 MotoGP free practice sessions

11.45 am: MotoGP qualifying

1.05 pm: Moto E – Race 1

1.45 pm: Moto3 qualifying

2.40 pm: Moto2 qualifying

Ore 15.55: Sprint MotoGP

18.30: Moto E – Race 2 delayed

Sunday 6 August

Ore 10.40: warm up MotoGP

12.15: Moto3 race

Ore 13.30: Grid

2.00 pm: MotoGP race

3.30 pm: Moto2 race

