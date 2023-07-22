Motorcycle accident, the two dead on Futa were 49 and 50 years old

Firenzuola (Florence), 22 July 2023 – Both victims of the accident that occurred on the Futa pass, in the municipal area of Firenzuola. Here two bikers they collided head-on. A devastating impact.

Both lost their lives and every resuscitation maneuver was in vain. A tragedy that marked the province of Florence on a Saturday 22 July which was supposed to be festive and relaxing. The victims are Andrew Vitiello50 years of Carmignano, in the province of Prato e Michele Fedeli49 years old, who lived in Montaione, in the Empolese Valdelsa, in the province of Florence.

Two motorcycle enthusiasts that fate has tragically brought together at that point of the Futa pass, in the Traversa area. Their bikes are gone destroyed. It was the turn of the carabinieri, who intervened after the first calls of passing motoristsreconstruct what happened. The magistrate on duty ordered the return of the two bodies to the families.

