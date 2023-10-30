Home » MOTORIZATION The new online catalog that simplifies the provision of services is active – Current affairs
World

MOTORIZATION The new online catalog that simplifies the provision of services is active – Current affairs

MOTORIZATION The new online catalog that simplifies the provision of services is active – Current affairs

The DMV has created a new online “Product Catalogue” organized with a renewed articulation of the relevant practices which offers a single certified point of information for the whole country.

The catalog is aimed at those who need to orient themselves among the numerous services provided and who, thanks to this new tool, will be able to navigate among them by independently searching for those of their interest.

Through the catalogue, the DMV makes information such as the forms, the documentation to be presented or the tariffs to be paid available in just a few clicks; this reinforces full procedural homogeneity across the territory.

The implementation, also achieved thanks to the commitment of 30 employees from various motor vehicle offices, represents a structured synthesis of the best skills available in each service area.

This represents a starting point for the launch of a “participatory process” to improve the quality of information for users which also involves professional operators in the sector (automotive consultancy firms, driving schools, workshops) for which the Administration has activated dedicated listening channels for the collection of comments and proposals for integration or modification. It is possible to access the Catalog directly at catalog.servizidt.it

