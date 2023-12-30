MOTORWAYS From January 2024 increases of 2.3% in motorway tolls – Current affairs

As usual, the increases in motorway tolls are arriving on time with the start of 2024. Therefore, in two days’ time, based on an article included in the Milleproroghe decree approved by the Council of Ministers, a 2.3% increase will be triggered .

In the note published by Palazzo Chigi, in fact, we read that the Milleproroghe decree «postpones to 30 March 2024 the deadline for the presentation, by the concessionary companies for which the five-year regulatory period has expired – we read in a note -, of proposals for updating the economic-financial plans (PEF) prepared in accordance with the resolutions of the Transport Regulatory Authority and the provisions issued by the grantor and extends, to 31 December 2024, the deadline for completing the update of the economic-financial plans of the motorway concessionaires”.

For this reason «pending the conventional updates, «motorway tariffs are increased by 2.3 percent, corresponding to the inflation index (Nadef) for the year 2024. The adjustments with respect to these tariff increases, in defect or excess, are defined with the updating of the PEFs”. The last increase dates back to last July when rates rose by 1.34% after January’s 2%.

