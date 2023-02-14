Home World Mount & Blade II Bannerlord
World

Mount & Blade II Bannerlord

by admin
Mount & Blade II Bannerlord

We inform you that a new title is available for subscribers from now Xbox Game Pass: it is about Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, medieval action-RPG that sees us create armies to command in huge battles and sieges in real time, taking part in battles on the field ourselves. The game is optimized for Xbox Series X|S, but also playable on Xbox One.

We remind you that Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service which, at the cost of 9.99 euros per month, allows you to play freely and without limitations to all the titles included in the service, with new games being added every month. You can buy it from this page on the Microsoft Store, or make a single subscription to Game Pass + Live Gold + EA Play + Cloud Gaming con Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, purchasable from this page.

MX Video – Xbox Game Pass

See also  The number of Cambodian financial institutions grows, the banking system remains stable

You may also like

Is Russia staging a coup in Moldova?

Pope Francis: Inclusive policies for people with rare...

Ukraine, Stoltenberg: “The war did not start in...

Milan-Tottenham, the probable formations | Live Champions League...

South Korean people donate a large amount of...

A new proposal is born in Barcelona, ​​the...

Russia investigates the reason for the failure of...

ABA removes IHRA definition from resolution – Mondoweiss

Oil, Israel exports its first cargo to Europe

US elections, Nikki Haley against Trump: that’s who...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy