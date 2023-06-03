Mourinho and the temptation of the scapegoat

L’assault against referee Taylor and his family at the airport by the Giallorossi ultras is a very serious gesture, to be condemned without ifs and buts. Because any verbal dispute, when it takes place through an encirclement of many around a single one, represents a threat capable of triggering even greater violence.

The affront of Mourinho to the race director it is instead an ungraceful but harmless reaction, that nothing, absolutely nothing has to do with the first one. Juxtaposing the two facts, as part of the English press has done, is clearly instrumental, and contributes to polluting the atmosphere around a very badly refereed match. The dutiful and full solidarity that the match director deserves, for what he and his family had to suffer unacceptably, cannot include a censure of the right to criticize his work on the pitch.

Pronounced in three different languages, Spanish, English and Italian, Mourinho’s abuse is an exercise of that right to criticize, and at the same time part of that very personal aesthetic of the coach of confronting authority face to face. And he is still the son of the solitude to which the Portuguese was condemned by a society that was tragically absent throughout the season.

Clarification means clearing the clouds that rise around the umpteenth arbitration case in which this controversial character is involved, who nonetheless embodies one of the most original and precious forms of football leadership. Jokes and provocations like those uttered by Mourinho at the Puskas Arena are part of that adrenaline-pumping dialectic that develops between the protagonists after the match. And that usually escapes public knowledge because it takes place in the locker room, where it often happens that a coach invokes his reasons against the referee. Net of the trivial lexicon, which unfortunately is the primer of this environment, Mourinho expressed a shared emotion from everyone who watched the match from the Roma side: Taylor was a damned disgrace for a team that dominated on the pitch and that was penalized by the referees’ decisions.

UEFA has opened an investigation into the words of the Giallorossi coach. It would seem a duty. However, we would not like this diligent response from the sanctioning bureaucracy to conceal the temptation to identify a scapegoat to burn it in the public square. And remove, in this moralizing catharsis, the contradictions and limits of an arbitration system that deserves, in Rome as in London, much more than regulation.