Mourinho asked for Djokovic’s autograph in Rome | Sports

A wonderful scene in Rome where Jose Mourinho watched Novak Djokovic’s match.

Izvor: Twitter/CristinaNcl/Sportklub/Screenshot

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic qualified for the third round of the Masters in Rome since today defeated Tomas Echeveria after a serious fight, especially in the first set. Djokovic also had stomach problems, but in the end he “broke” the resistance of the persistent Argentine (7:6, 6:3), which made the fans happy. One in particular, one can say “Special”, who was noticed by television cameras at the very beginning of the match.

It is not difficult to guess that it is about Jose Mourinho, the legendary football coach, who has been in Roma for two years and is recording notable results with the “wolf”. He wanted to see Djokovic after the Europa League match against Bayer Leverkusen (1:0), but not only that…

When the match ended, Mourinho reached Novak Djokovic and asked for his autograph, which speaks volumes for his greatness. Of course, Nole fulfilled the wish with “Special”, and they exchanged a few words. It’s no secret that Mourinho often spoke highly of Djokovic and cheered him on more than once in matches, but this was the first time they met, and surely the Serbian ace wished good luck to his Romaalthough he is a fan of Milan and he was at their game against Inter.

Let’s remind you that Nemanja Matić also plays for Jose Mourinho in Roma, and Djokovic often praised the former Serbian national team player on social networks.