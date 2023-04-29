Mourinho in conference after Roma-Milan, relive the live broadcast

Glass half full or half empty. There Roma incerottata had found the winning shot with Abraham in the 94th minute, but was caught up by Saelemaekers three minutes later. In the end, the Champions League match between Roma and Milan it ended 1-1. Dybala remained on the bench Mourinho he preferred not to risk it.

20:47

Mourinho closes the conference with a curiosity

At the end of the conference Mourinho greeted everyone and said: “Hi, I’m going to see Benfica”

20:43

Mourinho takes stock of the injured

“Karsdorp season over, Llorente I think I won’t see him on the pitch anymore, Kumbulla 100% I won’t see him again, Smalling we hope to have him for one or two games, Gini is the closest and Dybala I don’t know, adductor, we protected him to come back, he was on the bench but couldn’t play due to his ankle. Let’s go on, I’ve been a coach for years with a full stomach, now I have to be with an extraordinary group of guys. Belotti: he couldn’t breathe, he’s a another injured person. Abraham had asked for the substitution, but I didn’t want to take him off.”

20:40

Mourinho on Juventus

“I’ve been in Italy for many years, this situation is normal. When we talk about sports justice, I hope that when I get disqualified I can then go to the bench because they owe me two games, who will give me back my two games? Paratici resigns. poor man, he lost his job and now he can work again Juve 15, no 15, another 15… In my mind I have always thought of Juve with + 15, but I must say that Max scored those points on the field. But that’s okay, we have fun.”

20:38

The Champions fight

“The fight for the Champions League is for those who have invested a lot, not for us. We’re there because of the incredible work of the lads, but that’s their fight, not ours. The lads are good, I’m good, even if someone Do you think not. Am I being arrogant? Yes, but we are good. The others have to stay there, not us. Unfortunately we arrive full of difficulties in the final phase of the season, but it doesn’t matter. Let’s go. Monza have 24 hours more time to prepare for the game, it often happens with us and I hug my friend DON Adriano”.

20:36

Mourinho on the emergency in defense

“The other day I was joking that if Svilar had to play, he would have played, since he’s good with his feet, but jokes aside, we’re in really trouble. Kumbulla is the worst situation of all, it’s ugly”

20:34

Mourinho at the press conference

The Roma coach at the press conference: “Milan have two teams, we had half of them, I’m not envious of Pioli but it’s the truth. Roma supporters will go home proud like me even if sad about the result.”

20:25

Mourinho: “It’s more like two lost points”

“Plus two points lost, or one point gained? That’s definitely more two points lost”

20:23

Mourinho: “Let’s take a defender from the women’s team”

“Even Kumbulla ko? The women’s team that won the championship today has a central defender who used to play for Bayern Munich, maybe he can play with us”.

20:21

Mourinho: “Incredible group”

“There are coaches who choose how to play, they choose the players they want, we have to build game after game with what we have available. I like more to say that these guys are fantastic and to be the group we are, we are still in that position and we must fight to the end.”

20:18

Mourinho: “I’m more proud than sad”

“If we only talk about performance and only about Roma-Milan I think it’s unfair for us because only we with what we have built from the point of view of who we are as a group, only we can play a match against Milan with all the difficulties we have. We are not a team with a rich squad, every player who loses is a big problem and we have lost many. And with all these problems, fighting for a finish, fourth place that would be incredible. When I think about all this I’m more proud than sad. Obviously also sad because I was holding the three points but more proud than sad ”.

20:12

Waiting for Mourinho’s words

The match ended a few minutes ago at the Olimpico. It all happened in recovery. We are awaiting Mourinho’s words.

Olympic Stadium – Rome