José Mourinho’s appeal was rejected. Confirmed the two-match ban for the Portuguese coach who will not be on the Roma bench against Sassuolo and Lazio. The Sports Court of Appeal didn’t discount the Special One after the expulsion suffered against Cremonese last February 28th. The offensive expressions and inferences directed at the fourth official Serra in the locker room were too serious to accept, even partially, the appeal. A sentence that came after last week’s suspension – which had allowed Mourinho to be on the bench with Juventus – and the supplementary investigations by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office for the “Serra case”.

The Court of Appeal wanted to wait for the closure of the file on the Turin whistle (which will be referred) before proceeding with the sentence. A defeat for the Special One who was hoping for a discount. The Portuguese has always maintained – even in today’s hearing – that he was provoked and expelled due to Serra’s disrespectful behaviour. The defensive system of Rome was based on this, rejected by the Court of Appeal. No derby for Mourinho who will be back on the bench next April 2 against Sampdoria. About the club, announced the entry into press silence. The coach adapted to his style, posting a photo on Instagram in which he makes the famous handcuff gesture