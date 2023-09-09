Mourning and Reflection: Remembering Anthony Fernando Columbia Azaharez

Relatives, friends, colleagues, and loved ones gathered in the city of Guantánamo to say their final farewells to Anthony Fernando Columbia Azaharez. The young man tragically took his own life the week prior, leaving his family and friends in shock. The specific reasons for his actions have not been disclosed.

A large crowd attended the funeral services, with numerous social media posts and messages pouring in, expressing grief and remembering Anthony’s qualities as a person, son, brother, and loyal friend. One of his relatives shared a heartfelt message, saying, “Ito my mol, God enlighten your path and have you in his holy glory. EPD my child.”

A group of Anthony’s friends also expressed their sorrow, stating, “Friend in good times and bad, we will always carry you and remember you with joy and happiness forever in our hearts. Brother, you never abandoned us and always guided us. You were always an example to us. We want you to be with us every second of this life, as you always did. Keep in mind that we will always love you CHAMPION.”

Other friends reminisced about Anthony, with one saying, “Fly high, my brother. God bless you. You don’t know how much pain you have left in the hearts of the people who loved you. Rest in peace.” Another friend added, “Now my circle of true brothers is smaller. Anthony Fernando Columbié Azaharez, you left me, my brother. Now you are an angel, and you only have to guide us to the people who loved you, guiding us on the right path.”

The outpouring of affection continued with more messages of everlasting love and remembrance. “My blood, we love you forever in this life and in the next. We will never forget you,” one message read. Another said, “Wherever you are, I will love you, my beautiful boy. It is forbidden to forget you.” Anthony was commonly known as Ito among his loved ones.

Surprisingly, suicide has become a grave concern in Cuba. The Cuban government included suicide as one of the top 10 causes of death in the country in 2022. However, the suicide figures were not made public by the MINSAP (Ministry of Public Health), labeling them as “intentionally self-inflicted injuries” instead.

Recently, social media has seen numerous reports of suicide cases. In early August, a young doctor who worked at the University of Medical Sciences in Las Tunas tragically took his own life, causing immense distress among his family, friends, and colleagues. Shortly after, a 20-year-old man, who had recently completed his service in the military, also ended his life in Holguín, according to his family.

Unfortunately, another young man from Holguín also made a fatal attempt on his life. It is a distressing trend that is worrying the community.

