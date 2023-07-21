Mourning for Alessandro Gassmann, his mother Juliette Mayniel died

Mourning for Alessandro Gassmann, his mother, the French actress Juliette Mayniel, died in Rome at the age of 87. He was the actor who announced it with a tweet.

She passed away at the age of 87 Juliette MaynielFrench actress, former partner of Vittorio Gassmanas well as mother of Alessandro Gassmann. The actor made the announcement by posting a message on Twitter, with a video that contains some photos together, of the unforgettable memories of his childhood.

The message on social media

“You are no longer here and you will always be there. I love you, safe travels mom” writes the actor on social media, addressing a last farewell to his mother and also announcing his departure, which took place in Rome on Friday 21 July 2023. Gassmann was particularly close to his mother, although the actress lived far from Italy for years, as he himself recounted in an interview speaking of her versatility which had allowed her to make the world her home:

My mother Juliette feels at home everywhere. Towards Italy she nurtures the love of an American and the disgust of a French and now she no longer speaks a language but an irresistible Esperanto, where every sentence is composed of a French accent like Inspector Clouseau, American, Italian and Spanish terms, since she has been living in Mexico for some time with her dog Yo Yo. She plays bridge, walks, paints, like an old-fashioned artist, perhaps the most artistic of the whole family.

The actor has repeatedly underlined how it was his mother who gave him the great love for nature and the environment: “She was the daughter of French peasants, but I didn’t have time to get to know them”.

Mourning for Gianluca Costantino, his mother died: “Evil won, but you never gave up”

Juliette Mayniel’s career

Born in a small village in France on January 22, 1936, Juliette Mayniel approaches the world of art at a very young age, mainly being passionate about cinema. She begins her career directed by French directors thick, the film that marked the beginning of her notoriety is undoubtedly “Faceless eyes” from 1960, the year in which she also won a Silver Bear at the Berlinale for best actress in the film “Story of a deserter“.

At the end of the 1960s, he also worked with Italian directors and among the best known films in which he took part were “Family sins“, “Family vice“, “The violin master” it’s still “From father to son“.

But Mayniel has also worked for the small screen, taking part in so-called dramas such asOdysseyin which she played the sorceress Circe, or Madame Bovary. The meeting with Vittorio Gassmann took place in the early 1960s, and in fact their son Alessandro was born in 1965, but their relationship lasted just over two years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

