Home World Mourning for the former president of the Lombardy Region, his mother Maria has died
World

Mourning for the former president of the Lombardy Region, his mother Maria has died

by admin
Mourning for the former president of the Lombardy Region, his mother Maria has died

by blogsicilia.it – ​​56 seconds ago

Mrs. Maria, mother of Raffaele Lombardo, passed away in Catania. The brother of the former president of the Region and leader of the autonomist movement, Angelo, spread the news: “Goodbye my life”. The news was…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Mourning for the former president of the Lombardy Region, his mother Maria has died appeared 56 seconds ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Ukraine, Biden: "There is the threat of a nuclear apocalypse"

You may also like

Israel’s government splits. Ben Gvir: if Netanyahu withdraws...

Israel in revolt against the justice reform: Netanyahu...

World Cup draw canceled due to Israel |...

Traffic is paralyzed!Inflation clouds linger in Germany amid...

EU stock exchanges rebound, banking sector remains under...

clash between Hadžibegić and Bih fans Sport

News Udinese – Samardzic talks about the national...

Traffic is paralyzed!Inflation clouds linger in Germany amid...

A woman’s car is set on fire, two...

Presentation by Nina Drakić, President of the Chamber...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy