by blogsicilia.it – ​​56 seconds ago

Mrs. Maria, mother of Raffaele Lombardo, passed away in Catania. The brother of the former president of the Region and leader of the autonomist movement, Angelo, spread the news: “Goodbye my life”. The news was…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Mourning for the former president of the Lombardy Region, his mother Maria has died appeared 56 seconds ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».