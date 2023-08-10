Home » Mourning in the world of music: goodbye to Peppino Gagliardi
Mourning in the world of music: goodbye to Peppino Gagliardi

Mourning in the world of music: goodbye to Peppino Gagliardi

by palermolive.it – ​​1 minute ago

The world of music mourns Peppino Gagliardi, who died at the age of 83. To give the news, with a social post, the musician friend Gianni Aterrano. Gagliardi, born in Naples in the Vasto district, is also remembered for his appearances in Sanremo, winning two second places out of five appearances. He reached the peak of his career in the seventies recording…

