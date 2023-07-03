Mourning the Violence: Bishop Urges President López Obrador to Address Mexico’s Growing Crisis

Title: Mexican Bishop Urges Day of Mourning for Growing Violence, Criticizes President’s Celebration

Subtitle: Bishop calls on authorities to apologize and find necessary strategies for peace

Michoacan.- In a powerful message delivered during Sunday mass, Bishop Cristóbal Ascencio García of the Diocese of Apatzingán called on President López Obrador to establish a national day of mourning to acknowledge the growing violence plaguing Mexico. The bishop criticized the recent celebratory event in the capital’s Zócalo, urging the government to address the alarming situation instead of commemorating his presidency’s fifth anniversary.

Referring to the president’s promise to prioritize peace, Bishop García emphasized the stark reality faced by those living amidst the violence. He questioned why a day of mourning was not chosen instead of a festive celebration, given the rising number of casualties and the ever-increasing violence over the past five years.

Expressing his deep concern, Bishop García stressed the need for the authorities to apologize for the numerous disappearances and murders that have occurred throughout the country. Specifically, he mentioned the recent targeted assassination of former self-defense leader Hipólito Mora in La Ruana, where three of his bodyguards were also killed.

The bishop implored the authorities to reconsider their approach and take responsibility for their failures. Instead of marking a holiday, he urged the government to declare a day of national mourning, acknowledging their shortcomings and seeking forgiveness from the Mexican people for the loss and grief they have endured.

Bishop García shared his plan to visit La Ruana, Mora’s community of origin, but revealed that a local priest advised him to wait due to recent drug blockades. Despite this, he expressed his prayers for those who lost their lives in the violent incident and reiterated his hope that future political leaders would view power as a means of serving the people rather than merely pursuing personal triumph.

The attack on Hipólito Mora and his escorts, which resulted in Mora’s death, was reportedly carried out by hitmen affiliated with “Los Viagras,” a faction of the United Cartels. These groups have become key suspects in the ongoing investigations into the violence and insecurity plaguing the country.

As Mexico grapples with increasing violence, Bishop García’s bold call for a national day of mourning resonates deeply. It serves as a reminder of the urgent need for authorities to address the root causes of violence, find effective strategies for peace, and prioritize the safety and well-being of all Mexican citizens.

