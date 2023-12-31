“Move On” is the first preview of Blowfuse’s new album

The singer and guitarist of Blowfuse, Oscar Puig, has described the theme as “a call to action and change.” According to the artist “His direct message wants to convey a feeling of empowerment and the need to free oneself from the past to find a new direction in life. The harmful habit of complaining and self-pity about everything will only increase our frustration. Only by accepting reality and by assuming responsibility you can lead in a new direction.”

“The 4th Wall” It will be the fourth studio album by the Barcelona band and will be on sale next March 1st. The album will be co-published by Sbäm Records, HFMN Crew, Epidemic Records y Infected Records.

We will be able to see Blowfuse coming soon in Gijón (July 19, 2024, Tsunami Festival Gijón). Subscriptions for the Asturian festival are available through this link.

