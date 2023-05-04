Moves will present their new album “Indian Sabotage” in concert

Based between Barcelona and Amsterdam, Moves shows us intense rhythms, layered guitars, stage atmospheres and soundscapes that evoke intimacy. With a nod to his first album “ Landscape On A Plate” , the band shows us two faces; a softer one where melancholy, sadness and longing predominate and another wild one where the formation becomes emissaries denouncing injustice, greed, evil, the lack of values ​​in a world governed by lies.

This coming Saturday night Moves will present us with the songs from their new album “Indian Sabotage” that you can still discover on their live. In addition, the band will have aurehla Barcelona group formed at the beginning of 2018 by Itziar Lemberon voice and synthesizer, together with Jiroz on guitar, synthesizers and sequences, as guests.