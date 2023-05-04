Home » Moves will present their new album “Indian Sabotage” in concert
World

Moves will present their new album “Indian Sabotage” in concert

by admin
Moves will present their new album “Indian Sabotage” in concert

Based between Barcelona and Amsterdam, Moves shows us intense rhythms, layered guitars, stage atmospheres and soundscapes that evoke intimacy. With a nod to his first album “Landscape On A Plate”, the band shows us two faces; a softer one where melancholy, sadness and longing predominate and another wild one where the formation becomes emissaries denouncing injustice, greed, evil, the lack of values ​​in a world governed by lies.

This coming Saturday night Moves will present us with the songs from their new album “Indian Sabotage” that you can still discover on their live. In addition, the band will have aurehla Barcelona group formed at the beginning of 2018 by Itziar Lemberon voice and synthesizer, together with Jiroz on guitar, synthesizers and sequences, as guests.

See also  Russia's Defense Ministry said one of its military jets mistakenly bombed the Russian city of Belgorod, near the Ukrainian border

You may also like

Trump denies raping writer: ‘Ridiculous and disgusting story’

The grandfather of the girl who was killed...

Russia law on changing the gender of the...

Brazilian police raid ex-President Bolsonaro’s home, confiscate mobile...

Israel, Khader Adnan’s death triggers ‘Hunger Intifada’: More...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Thursday 04 May...

Among the victims of the massacre were schoolgirls...

Is there something going on in the Taiwan...

Erling Haaland broke the Premier League record with...

Israel, minister Ben Gvir’s party threatens Netanyahu: “Weak...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy