by blogsicilia.it – ​​26 seconds ago

“The provision that allows music even in the dehors within the phonometric limits established by law is good. A healthy tourist and commercial development cannot ignore the well-being of the city and its inhabitants”. They say it in a…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Movida regulation in Palermo, “Profittable discussion with councilor Forzinetti” appeared 26 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».