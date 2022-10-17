The binary view of the existence of two political currents in Iran (namely reformists and conservatives) alternating powers was raised decades ago. But by contrast, the divisiveness that followed the death of a young woman, Massa Amini, has gone beyond the usual political camp. This protest movement shows that the opposition has partly turned its back on the entire current political class.

As has happened in Iran over the past few years, 22-year-old Martha Amini died after being detained by the ethics police for three days on charges of indecent dress. After that day, a month ago, demonstrations broke out. Even the protest movement was accompanied by pro-regime rallies. This is an initial indication of the fact that there are differences among the Iranian military.

Supporter’s point of view

Al Jazeera polled 12 people for their opinions during two pro-Islamic rallies held near Imam Hussein Square (eastern Tehran) and Wallias Square (central Tehran). The findings suggest that “religious factors and a legitimate obligation to support the Islamic regime” were important reasons for participating in rallies in support of the regime.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old young woman, Fatima Zahra Islami, told Al Jazeera that the Iranian revolution has stood the test of four decades with the blood of its martyrs. And support for the revolution is seen as a legal and patriotic obligation. She also said that millions of Muslims and other religious minorities in Iran not only enjoy civil rights, but also have complete freedom to practice religious ceremonies. And this freedom may not be available in many other countries.

Sadiq Saleh Abadi, 44, told Al Jazeera that he supported the reform movement, although most participants in the pro-regime rally were sympathetic to the conservative movement. He believes that it is very necessary to reform the country’s governance and management system. As he said, he attended these rallies aimed at supporting the Iranian revolution against the enemies lurking within.

Opponent’s point of view

On the other hand, in an interview with Al Jazeera, some protesters agreed to reject any political current in Iran. They stress that they see no hope in ensuring a dignified life for the current political class. And they are also harshly critical of their country’s ruling regime.

Beginning with the adage “Whoever tests the tried will regret it later”, Mahran, 22, told Al Jazeera he risked his life to participate in protests bent on overthrowing the regime activity, because a new generation is defusing its parents’ revolt against the previous regime. And he denies receiving any outside instructions. He also criticized major powers for watching from the sidelines during Iran’s crackdown on protests.

On the other hand, 18-year-old Paran said she knew nothing about politics and did not participate in the protests based on politics. But she demanded that women have the right to choose what to wear and equal rights, as well as equal rights for men and women. She stressed that her mother lost her life because of the Islamic Republic’s laws. According to her, the woman was unfairly treated by the law.

Tweets and topics

After the divisive situation on the streets of Iran, so did the academic world from the first day of the semester. Protest rallies took place in some Iranian universities, as well as counter-rallies by students close to the mobilization group Basij. They asked not to disrupt learning and stop the politicization of college campuses.

Last month, Iranian authorities imposed restrictions on the internet in an effort to quell recent protests. Still, this divisive situation has moved from the streets to social media platforms. In a very short period of time, the topic “#Martha·Amini” has become a hot search in Iran. As of October 15, related tweets on this topic have exceeded 312 million. Meanwhile, the hashtag #Zan_Zendegi_Azadi (meaning women, life and freedom) has become a symbol of recent protests.

Supporters of the Iranian Revolution, on the other hand, started the hashtags “#Labeik_ya_Khamenei” and “#Iran_strong” (strong Iran) to express their support for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the country’s sovereignty. They argue that national sovereignty is threatened by Zionism and American conspiracy. As more than one Iranian official has claimed, they have accused the United States and some European and Arab countries, as well as Israel, of backing the recent protests and of using Persian-language media to incite the destruction of the Iranian regime.

social media platform

Against this backdrop, former reformist lawmaker Mahmoud Sadji criticized the government’s handling of the recent protests. He also stressed that he does not see any hope of achieving reforms. Because he has drawn this conclusion from the words and actions of recent regime officials.

In a series of tweets on Twitter, Sadji wrote: “May God curse you! You killed everyone just to prove you didn’t kill Masha?”. “The enemy cannot uproot the Islamic Republic’s tree, but domestic termites can,” he said in another tweet.

Saddji’s tweet angered hundreds of Iranians, including some in the regime, who commented under the tweet. His stance will not deceive protesters. But others reminded him that without the freedoms guaranteed by the Islamic Republic, he would not be able to speak out against Iran’s leaders on Friday. He likened the Islamic Republic to a “steady tree”. “This plant has now become a solid tree, and anyone who wants to uproot it is wrong,” he said.

Conservative journalist Mahdi Shakibai, on the other hand, criticized Sadji’s conclusions, saying: “The enemies within the Islamic Republic are not human but lazy, mean, cowardly, and like you The fallacy of such people”. He also shouted to Sadji, “All this time, you are criticizing the Islamic Republic arbitrarily, and you support reforming it. So, this means that the problem is not the Islamic Republic, but the termites.”