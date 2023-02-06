Source title: “Mountain Taoist Falls into the Wild” is scheduled for February 11, and evil events frequently occur in the mysterious forbidden area.

Directed by Liu Chun, written by Zhou Meng and Liu Chun, starring Kaohsiung, Guo Jianuo, Li Ruoxi, Zhang Shuangli, He Zhonghua, Wang Shengli, etc., the movie “Moving Mountain Taoist: Falling into the Wild” has been scheduled for February 11 on Tencent Video, Love Fantastic Art premiered on the whole network. The film tells the story of Zhu Que (played by Guo Jianuo), a Taoist who moved mountains, who was coerced by the warlord Shao Qingshan (played by Wang Shengli) to go to the tomb to explore the secrets of the mysterious forbidden land. The Mysterious Forbidden Land Repeated Evil Accidents Moved the Mountain Clan to the Tomb to Find the Truth Luotianhuang is a mysterious forbidden place, people often disappear here for no reason, and horror legends about this place have been circulating in the nearby villages. One day, the man was having an affair in Luotianhuang, but was frightened by a strange little girl. After returning home, his wife was suddenly bewitched by an evil spirit. At the scene of the exorcism, the wife became even more vicious. The villagers were bitten and turned into a hunting scene in seconds… and the villagers Point everything to the source – that weird little girl, July. After moving the mountain, Zhu lived with Qiyue in the village. Qiyue suffered from a strange disease and could not live to be ten years old. Ten years ago, Taoists Qingyanhu (played by Zhang Shuangli) and Yang Qing (played by He Zhonghua) went to the tomb in order to find a way to save her, but they died tragically. Not long after, the warlord Shao Qingshan held Qiyue hostage and forced Zhu Que to go to his grave. It turned out that he was also seriously ill and wanted to find Xuan Chidan in the tomb to continue his life. Zhu Que, his partner Chu Jiu (played by Wu Mingxuan), and Shao Qingshan’s adopted daughter Qingluo (played by Li Ruoxi), accompanied Shao Qingshan’s team to the tomb of Luotianhuang. However, Luotianhuang, which has absorbed countless lives, is full of dangers. Everyone has experienced many traps, was besieged by tomb-slayer beasts, and even fell into an illusion, causing countless deaths and injuries along the way. Can they get together three pieces of black jade with six sides, find the main coffin, and open the coffin smoothly? What is the truth about the death of the villagers? What kind of shocking secret is hidden under Luo Tianhuang’s tomb? Can the Xuan Chidan that Shao Qingshan was looking for save his life, and can the method to save Qiyue be found in the tomb? Many mysteries are waiting to be unraveled. Created by a high-energy and powerful team of folk fantasy series “Moving the Mountain Taoist: Falling into the Wild” is a movie that combines various elements such as folk fantasy, tomb robbery, adventure, and suspense. The film takes the mountain-moving Taoists of the tomb-robbing school as the main perspective, and shows many tomb-robbing formulas and techniques of the tomb-robbing school. It can be described as novel and unique, and can greatly satisfy the curiosity of the audience. There are also a lot of attractive folk fantasy elements in the film, such as a little girl suffering from a strange disease, a strange bewitching, a terrifying exorcism dojo, and a ghost bride who has been immortal for thousands of years in the tomb of the fallen sky, and the ground is full of blood sucked by witchcraft. Children's skeletons… All kinds of high-energy plots will make you gasp all the time. At the same time, the film has a fast pace and climaxes one after another, and the process of tomb robbery can be described as full of crises and thrills. Sending fairy boys array, arrow array, tomb-suppressing beasts, etc. put everyone in danger several times; while the illusion created by wooden figurines, dragonfly pointing hole vertical coffin burial, etc. are mysterious and unpredictable, and there are many things to watch. The highlight of the film is the scene of the battle between the people and the big snake in the tomb. The giant big snake entrenched the tomb and launched an overwhelming attack on the tomb robbers, and the damage value was full. In order to ensure the perfect presentation of the effects of many famous scenes, the film also worked hard on the special effects, using very sophisticated technology to restore elements such as the giant Buddha, stone warriors, and big snakes, giving you the best movie-watching experience. The leading actor in the film, Zhu Que, is starred by the young actor Guo Jianuo. He is a familiar screen face and a powerful actor who is loved by the audience. ” and other works have performed wonderfully; Li Ruoxi, who plays Qingluo, also has rich performance experience, and has appeared in “Di Renjie: The Nether Way”, “Big Snow Monster”, “Orochi 2” and other works. The image is beautiful and very pleasing. And the film also invites Zhang Shuangli, an old drama player who has appeared in works such as “Little Fish and Flowers”, “Beat the Dog Stick” and “Love Apartment” to play the role of the blue-eyed fox; Kaohsiung, an old Hong Kong opera star who has appeared in “Dragon Babu”, “Fist of Fury”, “Xuanyuan Sword: Scars of the Sky”, “Longling Miku: The Last Taoist who Moved the Mountain”, played the role of Zhuge Xuan, the heir to the mountain; He Zhonghua of Feihong, Qingyunzhi and Liuli played the role of Yang Qing. The performance of powerful actors is a strong guarantee of the quality of the work. I believe that the audience will feel the sophistication and dedication of the film. "Moving the Mountain Taoist: Falling into the Wild" is produced by Zhejiang Dongshen Culture Media Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Tianguang Yingmei Culture Media Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Chaoyuanyu Information Technology Co., Ltd., and jointly produced by Zhejiang Ultimate Aoyi Film Co., Ltd. The film will be released It will premiere on Tencent Video and iQiyi on February 11, so stay tuned!

