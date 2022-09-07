Home World Mozambique attack, an Italian nun killed
Two Friulian priests, Don Lorenzo Vignandel and Don Lorenzo Fabbro, survived an attack in a mission in the city of Chipene, in northern Mozambique, in which Maria De Coppi, a Comboni nun from Vittorio Veneto (Treviso), was killed.

The Concordia-Pordenone Missionary Center reports this on Facebook. «Don Lorenzo and Don Loris are alive. We thank God – writes the center -. The rebels attacked the mission, setting fire to all the parish works. Sister Maria, a Comboni missionary originally from Vittorio Veneto, was killed during the ambush. All the survivors are now on the run to Nacala. ‘

The attack on the community of Chipene would have taken place around 21 yesterday and the authors or the precise circumstances are not yet known. «The news regarding the Sisters present there – the General Secretariat had made known in a previous note this morning – are uncertain and during the night it was not possible to reach the place to have more precise information. The only Sister with whom we have had contact is Sr. Eleonora Reboldi, who fled to the forest with some girls ». The same note spoke of “concern” for Sr. Angeles López Hernández and Sister Maria De Coppi, found dead.

