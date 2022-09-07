MAPUTO – A Comboni nun, Sister Maria De CoppiCombonian from the Diocese of Vittorio Veneto (Treviso), 83, was killed in Mozambique during a terrorist action. This was reported by the website of the diocesan weekly “L’Azione”. “According to the news – the newspaper continues – it seems that the murder was perpetrated by some terrorists who acted in the mission where Sister Maria was serving, in the Muatala barrio, in the province of Nampula”. Last October, Sister Maria had been to Italy for some medical checks.

The Concordia Mission Center in Pordenanone reported the attack by explaining that two Friulian priests, Fr Lorenzo Vignandel and Fr Lorenzo Fabbro, survived the attack, while “the Comboni Sister Maria originally from Vittorio Veneto“she was killed.” Don Lorenzo and Don Loris are alive. We thank God – writes the center -. The rebels attacked the mission, setting fire to all the parish works. The survivors are now fleeing to Nacala. “

The note from the Comboni sisters explains: “The news regarding the sisters present there are uncertain and during the night it was not possible to reach the place to have more precise information. The only sister with whom we had contact is Sister Eleonora Reboldi, who fled to the forest. with some girls… Meanwhile we all join in prayer for our sisters, for our Comboni confreres and for the whole people “in Mozambique.

“Sister Maria’s sisters set off to reach Chipene and take her body to bury it in another mission”. Thus to Agenzia Fides Monsignor Inacio Saure, archbishop of Nampula. On the identity of those who perpetrated the assault, Monsignor Suare states: “We are not sure if they are Islamic terrorists even if it is very likely that they were the ones who attacked the mission”.

“Here they shoot. See you in heaven. They are setting fire to the house. If I do not resent you, I will take this opportunity to apologize for my shortcomings and to tell you that I loved you. Remember me in prayer. If the good Lord will give me the grace. , I will try to protect you from there. I have forgiven whoever will eventually kill me. Do it yourself. A hug “. These are the desperate messages that Fr Loris Vignandel sent via chat to the Diocese of Pordenone last night, while the rebels were setting fire to the structure in which he was located, in Mozambique, together with the other religious of the mission.

The weekly The action reports excerpts from an interview released in Italy just recently by Sister Maria De Coppi, a missionary in Mozambique for 59 years: she had reached him for the first time in 1963 after a 31-day trip by ship. “The last two years have been very hard – he said – In the north of the country there is a war over gas fields and people are suffering and fleeing: in my parish there are 400 families who come from the war zone. the cyclone. Finally last year the drought lasted for a long time. Today in Nampula there is extreme poverty “.