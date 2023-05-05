MPs of Russia and Ukraine fought in Ankara | Info

Deputies of Russia and Ukraine clashed fiercely at the summit in Ankara.

Izvor: Twitter/@UKRINFORM

Members of parliamentary delegations Russia and Ukraine they fought fiercely at the summit in Ankara. Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) at the summit of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) in Ankara tried to disrupt the speech of the Russian delegation, more precisely the member of the Duma from the United Russia party Ola Timofeeva.

In particular, this happened during her speech, because she attached a Georgian ribbon, a symbol of Russian aggression, to her jacket. The video shows that the Ukrainian MPs tried to unfurl the flags behind her back, but the members of the Russian delegation immediately stood up to prevent them from doing so.. The President of the Turkish Parliament, Mustafa Sentop, intervened and declared a break requested that the Ukrainian delegation, which violated the rules, be taken out of the hall.

“Whoever has the floor can speak. I will not allow anyone to disrupt peace and order. If someone has such intentions, they should leave the hall,” Sentop said and emphasized that he would not allow the parliamentary event to turn into a street brawl.

The Ukrainian delegation staged a protest at the PACHES session in Ankara After the Ukrainian delegation unfurled the flags behind the representatives of the Russian Federation, a fight broke out. As the publication notes, the meeting was interrupted, the protesters were asked to leave.pic.twitter.com/rk8kjrrVHm — Ukrinform (@UKRINFORM)May 4, 2023

However, the conflict continued outside the hall. In another video, Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Marikovski unfurled his country’s flag behind Timofeeva as she made a statement to the media. An older man immediately approached the Russian deputy who snatched the flag from his hand, which was the trigger for a new conflict between Russians and Ukrainians.

The 61st General Assembly of PABSEC is being held in Ankara from May 4 to 5. On the agenda is the question of confirming the mandate of the members of the national delegation of the Russian Federation formed after the parliamentary elections in that country. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) was established on February 26, 1993. After excluding Russia, it includes 12 countries: Albania, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Armenia, Greece, Georgia, North Macedonia, Moldova, Romania, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine.

