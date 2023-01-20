New York – Mr. Netflix passa la mano. Reed Hastings62, the man who changed the streaming entertainment landscape, the co-founder and CEO of the giant Netflixhe announced the step back. The American billionaire will leave the role of CEO. The decision comes twenty-six years after the birth of the company, when DVDs were still sent to subscribers by mail. His place will be taken by Greg Peterswhich will join with Ted Sarandos, appointed co-CEO in July 2020. “In the last two and a half years – Hastings explained to the shareholders – I have increasingly delegated the management of Netflix to them”. And according to him, they did it well, in a period of emergency such as the one marked by the Covid pandemic and the worldwide lockdown. “It was a baptism of fire – he added – but both handled the situation in an incredible way, ensuring Netflix to continue to improve and grow along a path that has accelerated turnover and increased earnings”.



The time for the succession was now ripe. In reality, the company is under pressure because of the contraction in subscriber spending and for the increasingly aggressive competition of Walt Disney Co., Amazon and other corporations that are focusing on online TV and streaming movies. In the first half of 2022, Netflix had shocked Wall Street, announcing the deadweight loss of over 200,000 subscribers. Then the numbers improved in the second half of the year. The company ended 2022 with 231 million subscribers, and 7.7 million new customers recorded in the last quarter, clearly better than the 4.5 million expected by analysts. “2022 – admitted Hastings – was a difficult year with a rebound at the beginning and a more brilliant finish”.

Born in Boston, Massachusetts, the son of a lawyer, great-grandson of a scientist and inventor, Hastings grew up as an aspiring officer in the Marines, never actually enlisting, eventually preferring to join the Peace Corps, a voluntary organization dedicated to helping underdeveloped countries. After teaching math in Swaziland, Hastings earned a master’s degree in computer science from Stanford. After setting up a company specializing in software, Hastings started Netflix in ’97 together with an entrepreneur, Marc Randolph.



The rivals, in the beginning, were type chains Blockbuster, which then shut down in 2014. In 2007, the company launched the streaming service and shook up the entertainment world, competing with Hollywood. Despite his resignation, Hastings will not lose a prominent place: will remain the largest shareholderwith two percent of the shares and a personal fortune that, according to Forbes, is around $3.3 billion. “I will spend more time in philanthropy – he promised – and I will remain very focused on the performance of Netflix stocks”.