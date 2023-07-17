MS changes Xbox Live Gold to Game Pass Core, no more monthly games but small collection

It looks like the site Windows Central Of Jesus Corden accidentally posted a story that should have gone online at a later time, quickly removing it but not before it was caught by the most attentive eyes: Microsoft prepares to retire Xbox Live Gold on September 1, replacing it with the Xbox Game Pass Core offer. Let’s find out what it is.

Il Game Pass Core it will be the basic offering and should keep it same price as Live Gold (Therefore €6,99 in Europa), but with a different modulation: this subscription will always include the multiplayer online (which will no longer be called Xbox Live; Microsoft also retires this term/branding) and the possibility of having exclusive discounts (those that until now were i Deals With Goldwhich we imagine will also change their name), but the Games With Gold, the two monthly games, disappear that we have received so far. In their place we will have instead a small collection of games25 or more in total, which includes a number of games playable free of charge with this subscription, and which will be updated at an unspecified frequency.

I giochi presenti all’inizio saranno: Among Us, Descenders, Dishonored 2, DOOM Eternal, Fable Anniversary, Fallout 4, Fallout 76, Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5, Grounded, Halo 5: Guardians, Halo Wars 2, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Human Fall Flat, INSIDE, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Psychonauts 2, State of Decay 2 e The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited.

Live Gold subscribers they will still continue to enjoy the monthly games redeemed so fareven after switching to Game Pass Core.

No change instead for the other Game Pass offers, which will continue to maintain current features and price. It is not clear, however, if and how it will be maintained Conversion from Core to Game Pass Ultimatebut it is likely that it will no longer happen with the 1:1 formula from Gold, which has so far allowed many to have very long season tickets at discounted prices.

For now the news is classified as leaktherefore we await the official announcement of Microsoft that will probably arrive in the day!

