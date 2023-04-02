The group Mrs. Thomas has made a remake of the song “Por Si Acaso No Regreso” by the singer Celia Cruz. It is a renewed version of the band’s style but without losing the Latin essence of the original. They integrate urban sounds such as drill, paying homage to the queen of the salsa genre and trying to approach new audiences from the great world of traditional Cuban music and Latin folklore.

The Mrs. Thomas it has become a seal, which certifies the authenticity of his musical proposal. It is in the power of their musical fusion that they find the balance to make their most tomasera essence shine, boosting their skills to adapt to the most modern trends in electronic and urban music. With more than ten years of experience, the Catalan group has positioned itself as one of the groups with the most international projection, playing at leading festivals such as the Low Land or the Island Festival.

The band continues to be noticed with performances at the festival Ho Chi Minh Festival (Vietnam) and soon in other events in New York, Bogotá and Medellín. In fact, they have announced a tour for this year where they will go through Colombia, United States or Switzerland and where there will be dates for spain: he April 14th (Sala Totem, Pamplona), the April 15 (Sage Live, Bilbao), the April 16th (Festival Soltura, Gran Canaria), the April 22 (Lekuona Factory, Gipuzkoa) and el June 2nd (Alcalá is Music, Madrid).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

