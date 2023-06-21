Ms. Tomasa will tour the United States this week

Just a few weeks ago, Mrs. Tomasa were performing at a festival in Colombia and at BIME Bogotá, although this was not the band’s first visit to the American continent. In fact, throughout their career, the group had already visited Colombia, as well as Mexico, a good part of Europe and even Vietnam. Now they travel the planet again to offer a four-date tour of the United States.

Tomorrow, Mrs. Tomasa will be performing at the Summerfest in Milwaukee, which is according to the Guinness book the largest festival on the planet, capable of bringing together 900,000 people. From there, they will be seen in Chicago, Cleveland and New York.

