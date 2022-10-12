Home World MSC Opera berthed in Doha in November will be transformed into a “cruise hotel” | TTG China
MSC Opera berthed in Doha in November will be transformed into a "cruise hotel"

MSC Opera berthed in Doha in November will be transformed into a "cruise hotel"

MSC Cruises has announced that it will join hands with Qatar’s Supreme Council for Delivery and Heritage to turn MSC Opera into a “floating hotel at sea”. Opera will join MSC World Europa and MSC Poesia in Doha from 19 November to 19 December to host guests.

According to reports, fans and guests who are about to depart for Doha can book this newly launched accommodation project through the official channels of MSC Cruises or relevant travel agencies. The MSC Opera offers elegant and comfortable accommodation and welcomes fans and guests alike. The Opera features several lounges and entertainment venues, including the glamorous La Cabala piano bar, the majestic Opera House – where guests can enjoy performances in the evenings, restaurants, a spa, gym, swimming pool and whirlpool Bathtubs, etc., are spread throughout the nine decks of the ship.

