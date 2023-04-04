Home World MSF’s Geo Barents ship reached the boat with 500 adrift migrants: “Weather conditions prevent intervention”
After 12 hours at the mercy of the sea in Maltese Sar areaa hope of salvation has opened up for the 500 migrants reported on Monday afternoon by Alarm Phone through your Twitter profile. The ship Geo Barents Of Doctors Without Borders she sighted the boat with the survivors on board around 4 in the morning and got as close as possible to the vessel. Because of adverse weather conditionsHowever, at this moment it is not possible to carry out the rescue without compromising the safety of survivors, as well as that of rescuers and rescuers, says the NGO.

They are however Maltese authorities to have assumed the coordination of the rescue operation. Just as indicated yesterday by the National Maritime Rescue Coordination Center of Rome which, contacted by Alarm Phone, had made it known that the boats in the area should have contacted the authorities of Valletta as “responsible authorities”.

