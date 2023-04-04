Home World MSF’s Geo Barents ship rescues 500 migrants in the Maltese SAR area. I’ve been adrift since Monday
World

MSF’s Geo Barents ship rescues 500 migrants in the Maltese SAR area. I’ve been adrift since Monday

by admin
MSF’s Geo Barents ship rescues 500 migrants in the Maltese SAR area. I’ve been adrift since Monday

After 12 hours at the mercy of the sea in Maltese Sar areaa hope of salvation has opened up for the 500 migrants reported on Monday afternoon by Alarm Phone through your Twitter profile. The ship Geo Barents Of Doctors Without Borders she sighted the boat with the survivors on board around 4 in the morning and got as close as possible to the vessel. Because of adverse weather conditionsthe rescue was not immediate due to the risk of compromising the safety of survivors and rescuers. In the early afternoon the situation improved and two small hulls went into the water to attempt an intervention by distributing the lifesaver. Operations are continuing in the evening. From the ship of Doctors Without Borders they let it be known that just over 400 people, out of the approximately 500 who were on board, have been rescued but “the rescuers are slow down by strong gusts of wind.

They are however Maltese authorities to have assumed the coordination of the rescue operation. Just as indicated yesterday by the National Maritime Rescue Coordination Center of Rome which, contacted by Alarm Phone, had made it known that the boats in the area should have contacted the authorities of Valletta as “responsible authorities”.

See also  ʾ˹й ֲ֧ ж зӦ--

Previous Article

Syria, Isis leader responsible for attacks in Europe killed by an American raid

next

Next article

Alexei Paramonov new Russian ambassador in Italy: Putin signs the decree. He threatened our country after the invasion of Ukraine

next

You may also like

Quantum Break will soon return to the Pass,...

perplexed parents and Rap takes a step back

Finland enters NATO, Moscow reacts: ready to strengthen...

Leonardo DiCaprio and Maya Jama in a relationship...

Rupert Murdoch breaks off engagement a few months...

Sex, politics and the principles of the forum:...

4 years of WINDAY, discount on Privalia and...

Milo Đukanović must demolish buildings in Nikšić |...

all the ways to have the plant at...

Coppa Italia, Juve-Inter ends in brawl: three expelled...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy