MS's acquisition of Activision Blizzard has the green light from the CMA

MS’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard has the green light from the CMA

The date that many were waiting for, if only because it puts an end to the endless series of news relating toMicrosoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard King (ABK).it has finally arrived.

Il CEO di Activision Bobby Kotick has in fact just announced that the acquisition of the publisher by Microsoft has been approved by the CMA, the British government body. This is the last government block that the operation had to overcome, having been given the green light by all other nations (except for the FTC, which however MS prevailed in court). In fact, the acquisition now has the full green light.

Now all that remains is to wait for the news of the official closure of the acquisition, which we hope will also be accompanied by some previews of Microsoft’s plans for Activision titles, such as inclusion in the Game Pass and perhaps even future development plans. We will keep you informed!

