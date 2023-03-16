Home World mtel at the scientific meeting Infotech | MobIT
On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, the 22nd international scientific meeting “Infoteh-Jahorina” was opened in Jahorina, where more than 200 works from 18 countries were registered.

The organizer of the meeting is the Faculty of Electrical Engineering of the University of East Sarajevo in cooperation with the Faculty of Electrical Engineering from Banja Luka and Belgrade, the Faculty of Technical Sciences from Novi Sad, the Faculty of Electronics from Niš and the technical co-sponsorship of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

This year’s “Infotech” was also supported by the company Mtel, and at the opening ceremony, the executive director for technology, Milan Aleksijević, addressed the attendees, who emphasized that Mtel has very good cooperation with higher education institutions, including the Faculty of Electrical Engineering from East Sarajevo, which is reflected in various projects, support and student scholarships.

The International Symposium “Infotech Jahorina” brings together experts, scientists, engineers, researchers and students from the field of information technologies and their application in the field of control systems, communication systems, production and electronic systems, power engineering and other fields of electrical engineering and computing.

At this scientific meeting, Mtel employees took an active part and presented the company at business meetings and presented the development of digital ecosystems and Mtel, from a telecommunications company to a technological platform.

