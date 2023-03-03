Home World mtel Kombinuj Senior is a tariff model | MobIT
Combine: Senior is a tariff model for a combined payment method, ideal for full control of costs and bonus minutes, SMS and mobile internet.

Source: m:tel

In its wide range, m:tel also has a tariff intended for users over the age of 60, called Kombinuj: Senior. For only 12 KM monthly subscription, you have bonuses of 100 minutes of calls and 100 SMS to all networks in Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as in the Western Balkans Region. There is also a bonus of 500 MB of mobile internet every month and 2GB in the Western Balkans Region.

Combine tariff models are actually a combination of postpaid and prepaid payment types, which means that bonuses are included in the monthly subscription, and if you spend them during the month, you can top up your account in the usual way, as a prepaid Top-up user.

In addition to all of the above, a great advantage is that in Combination: Senior recipe, users have the opportunity to choose one of the offered mobile phones at significantly lower prices. Recommendation of the company m:tel are Nokia 110DS za samo 1 KM, te ZTE Blade A31 Plus 2/32 GB3.13 KM per month.

For more information about the Kombinuj: Senior tariff model, call 0800 50 000 or visit the nearest m:tel sales point.

