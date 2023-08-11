m:tel TV recommendations | MobIT

The movie “Joker” is the story of a man who was turned away by society. On TV Cinemax on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 10:15 p.m.

This is the untold, standalone story of one of the most famous and infamous villains in the comic book world. The film, directed, written and produced by Todd Phillips, is his original version of the infamous villain, an origin story steeped in the traditional mythologies of the two-masked Arthur character. One he wears for his job as a clown, and the other he can never take off. It’s a mask he promotes in a futile attempt to feel like a part of the world around him, rather than a misunderstood man who is constantly being defeated by life.

John and Lara Brennan live an idyllic family life, until Lara is accused and convicted of a murder she claims she did not commit. When the Supreme Court rejects her appeal, John decides to do the impossible, to allow her to escape from prison. Let’s watch the movie “The next three days” on Pink Thriller, on Sunday 13.8. at 10:00 p.m

John Brennan’s life is seemingly perfect until his wife Lara is arrested for a murder she claims she did not commit. Three years after the conviction, John struggles to keep his family together, raising his son and teaching at college, while at the same time trying to prove her innocence. After the Supreme Court rejects her appeal, John decides that the only possible solution is for her to escape from prison.

Wednesday, August 16, 2023. An exciting drama, the movie “Libero” on the TV channel Pink World Cinema

Tommy (11) and his slightly older sister Viola live in the city with their father and are having a hard time dealing with the fact that their mother has disappeared without a trace, and not for the first time. The film is a bittersweet portrait of their constant struggle to live as a family, of love and friendship, of puberty and life.

Are all conspiracy theories mere guesses and the fruit of the rich imagination of lovers of legends and myths that, with a little manipulation of the facts, can easily be seen as hidden truths? This is exactly the question historian and researcher Jamie Thaxton asks himself in the six-part one-hour documentary series “Forbidden History”. In the series that will be broadcast on the National Geographic channel from August 17 at 9:00 p.m., we will find out if that other history really exists?

Is history really written by the winners? Texton from episode to episode, sticking exclusively to scientifically verified sources and factually verifiable evidence, tries to discover the truth about the mysteries of written, but also history based on traditions. Were these stories deliberately left out of the history books? And is there any truth about the myths that have lasted for centuries, hidden among known and accepted historical texts. Is forbidden history before our eyes all the time, and how can we find the key to its understanding? Find out starting August 17 on the National Geographic channel.

