MTL Deliveries begin with the new semi-trailer equipped with Advancer Spectrum A-500 units – Companies

McLanachan Transport Limited (MTL) – a Scottish company providing structured logistics services to businesses across the UK and Europe – has started deliveries with the first of ten new semi-trailers fitted with Advancer Spectrum A-500 units.

Advancer Spectrum units are the latest and most advanced multi-temperature refrigeration systems from Thermo King®, a leader in transportation temperature control solutions and a brand of Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT).

The new bespoke multi-temperature refrigerated trailers are manufactured for MTL by Gray&Adams and delivered by TIP on a long-term lease with support from Thermo King Northern, one of Thermo King’s UK dealers.

Thermo King Advancer Spectrum units introduce a new level of performance to the multi-temperature trailer market, delivering industry-leading refrigeration, recovery and pull-down performance.

Advancer Spectrum units are up to 30% more fuel efficient than the previous generation, resulting in up to 30% less downtime for scheduled maintenance and up to 60% reduction in unscheduled maintenance.

