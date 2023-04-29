Home » Muerdo collaborates with Love Of Lesbian in the advance “La bestia”




“La bestia” is a song that already existed acoustically and that now Bitten has wanted to rescue accompanied by a band for which he feels great admiration. The voices of Muerdo and Santi Balmes from Love Of Lesbian fit perfectly singing heartbreaking lyrics, to which they now add a melody, and which is also accompanied by a lyric video.

We will have the complete album in just two days where we will be able to listen to all the songs with the collaborations that we have been able to enjoy so far. In addition, the tour of Muerdo continues through Latin America and continues adding dates in our country.

