Mufti Jusufspahić on Nikola Mirotic | Sports

After the words of Belgrade mufti Mustafa Jusufspahić, a serious controversy arose on social networks.

That is why they are numerous Partizan fans are angry to the recent Barcelona basketball player, and among them is the Belgrade mufti Mustafa Jusufspahić. The mufti, who regularly follows the Partizan basketball players, even on away games, occasionally advertises on black and white topics on social networks, and now he was also touched by Mirotic’s decision.

“Whoever does not have his say is not worthy of our Partizan. Let’s move on!”, wrote mufti Mustafa Jusufspahić on Twitter, after which a great controversy was created from the “eternal” camp. Many asked for an explanation for these words, there were also ugly words, after which came another reaction from Jusufspahić: “It is not my wish to offend anyone, but to remind of the time when the word meant something. My intention is to remind and encourage that we still keep our word and keep it. Well, we can still do it, can’t we?”.

Also, the fans reminded the Belgrade mufti that Nikola Mirotic is a great humanitarian, which is why he said that he did not want to “hit” that side of the famous basketball player’s personality: “God rewarded him for every charity and humanity he did. God sees every good deed we do and does not need to feed our ego. I read about this in the newspapers, and the same ones that indicated that the word was given. If he says no, I have no problem apologizing.” concluded the discussion about the “Mirotić saga” that occupied the public for the last month.

Let’s remind you, after a big storm, Mirotic terminated his contract with Barcelona and is currently a free agent, and he has already announced that he will not continue his career in Serbia, so neither in Zvezda nor in Partizan, and it is already known which club he is closest to.

