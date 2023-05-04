MUGACU Fest announces the poster for its fifth edition

The triple combination of MUSic, GAstronomy, and CULTURE will once again invade the Navarrese town of Viana from June 23 to 25. The magical places of the Ruins of San Pedro and the Jardines de Serrat will host the program of musical performances that will feature names like Dorian, The Room, Red, La La Love You, Grises, Eva McBel, Javi Robles, Janus Lester, Tangerine Sistas…and several surprises that we will know soon.