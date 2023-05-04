MUGACU Fest announces the poster for its fifth edition

The triple combination of MUSic, GAstronomy, and CULTURE will once again invade the Navarrese town of Viana from June 23 to 25. The magical places of the Ruins of San Pedro and the Jardines de Serrat will host the program of musical performances that will feature names like Dorian, The Room, Red, La La Love You, Grises, Eva McBel, Javi Robles, Janus Lester, Tangerine Sistas…and several surprises that we will know soon.
This edition once again comes loaded with news regarding gastronomic experiences, a new gastro area where the culinary culture will be adapted to the festival public, with endless tastings and tastings that will delight the palates of [email protected] assistants. The program is completed with talks, movies, theater, free concerts and an improved kids area.
MUGACU PARTY
June 23-25 Viana
Dorian
The Red Room
La La Love You
Grises
Eva McBel
Javi Robles
Janus Lester
Tangerine Sistas
DJ Pon