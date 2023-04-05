The famous MMA fighter Muhamed Mokajev does not want to be associated with Russia in any way.

Source: Profimedia

One of the best MMA fighters in the flyweight category Muhamed Mokayev publicly renounced Russia and he asked the leaders of the UFC to no longer write that he was born in Russia next to his name, that is, he does not want to see the “tricolor” next to him. The reason why Mokayev is so angry with Russia is of course the current war in Ukraine, so he does not want to be associated with this country in the future even though he was born there 22 years ago.

More precisely, Mokajev was born in Bujnaksko, in the Federal Republic of Dagestan from which most of the best MMA fighters come, but he traveled to Great Britain as a child after the death of his mother. He has been living in Manchester since 2013, where he became interested in martial arts and it didn’t take long for him to become a big name.

After the victory over Jafela Filja, Mokaev published a video from the official presentation where it can be seen that the place of his birth was listed as “Buynaksk, Dagestan, Russia”, which annoyed him because he had long ago decided to compete under the flag of Great Britain. “I don’t like this! Please just write that I’m from Dagestan before my next fight. I read a lot of comments about how Russians are against Muslims who want to build mosques in Moscow! That was too much for me. I can say that in the country where I live now, no one has ever been openly against mosques”, concluded Mokaev.

In amateur MMA, he has a record of 23-0, while in professional fights he has so far recorded ten wins in 11 appearances, with the fact that he is undefeated in 11. That fight was canceled after accidentally hitting his opponent in the crotch. As for the UFC, he is 4-0.