Muharem Husković returned to the field | Sport

Come back in style.

Izvor: PROMO/FK Austria Vienna

Banja Luka’s opponent in the second preliminary round of the Conference League, the Austrian team, is working hard on preparations for the next season.

After the first team of this team convincingly defeated Horn with a score of 5:1 two days ago (two goals by potential BiH representative Haris Tabaković), the rejuvenated team defeated the Austrian lower league team Lilienfeld with 4:1.

The first name of the match was Romeo Vučić, who scored two goals, while Ibrahim Drame was also one of the top scorers.

However, the most beautiful moment in this match for the fans of Austria and Bosnia and Herzegovina. public, it happened in the 62nd minute when young Muharem Husković entered the field. Talented football player BH. origin, in October of last year, he had a serious traffic accident, and this was his return to the field after these unfortunate events.

We remind you that Husković was pulled out of the burning car by the witnesses of the traffic accident and spent one of them in an induced coma.

Husković celebrated his return to the field, 270 days after the accident, in the best possible way, as he scored in the 81st minute to make the final 4:1.

After the car accident, Husković received numerous messages of support from famous footballers, including Edin Džeko, Vedada Ibišević, Sergej Barbarez, Marko Arnautović, Aleksandar Dragović, David Alaba, Saša Kalajdžić, Slaven Bilić, Hrvoje Smolčić, Strahinja Pavlović, Dejan Ljubičić…