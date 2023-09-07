Home » Multidisciplinary Team Investigates Reports of Strong Gas Smell in Havana
Multidisciplinary Team Investigating Reports of Gas Smell in Havana

Over the past few days, a team of specialists from various organizations, including the Ñico López refinery, the Manufactured Gas Company, the Petroleum Research Center, the Liquefied Gas Company, and the Cuba-Petróleo Union, have been conducting air quality measurements in areas where residents have reported the perception of the smell of gas. The team has also been closely monitoring the complaints from the population, as stated in a note published by Cubadebate.

On September 5, there were no further complaints from the population, possibly due to the temporary shutdown of plant 1 of the Ñico López refinery, which has ceased operations for the time being.

The Cuba-Petróleo Union has emphasized the importance of immediate reporting for customers who smell gas in their homes or facilities. Customers of the Manufactured Gas Company can contact the company through telephone numbers 72045252, 72045253, and 72076769, as well as the Telegram channel. Liquefied gas customers can communicate through telephone numbers 77935888, 77935899, and 77935894, in addition to the Telegram channel.

“The Cuba-Petróleo Union is working diligently to ensure efficient management and maintain constant communication with the population. We thank the community for their continued support,” stated the union.

Three days ago, the Cuba-Petróleo Union announced the initiation of investigations to determine the causes and necessary actions regarding the strong smell of gas in various areas of Havana.

Despite ongoing investigations, questions still linger among the population regarding the true source of the smell, potential health effects, and long-term consequences.

As the multidisciplinary team continues its efforts, it remains committed to addressing the concerns of the community and ensuring the safety and well-being of Havana’s residents.

