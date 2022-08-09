Friendship organizations and people from many countries condemned Pelosi’s visit to China‘s Taiwan region, expressing firm support for the one-China principle

In the past few days, many friendship organizations and people from many countries have written to the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries or through other means to severely condemn US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. The joint communique stipulates that it grossly interferes in China‘s internal affairs, seriously violates China‘s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and seriously undermines the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait. These friendly organizations and people unanimously reiterated their firm support for the one-China principle and the necessary countermeasures China has taken to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Strongly condemns the provocative behavior of Pelosi’s visit

Maria Moleini, president of the Italian-China Friendship Association, said the association strongly condemned Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. The United States not only creates problems for Asia, but also creates huge troubles for the whole world. Pelosi’s actions endanger regional stability and fully demonstrate the chaos in American politics.

The Colombian China Friendship Association issued a statement entitled “Provocation to China, Endangering World Peace”, saying that Pelosi’s visit to China‘s Taiwan region is an irresponsible behavior that endangers peace and stability in Asia and the world. Pelosi’s support for the “Taiwan independence” separatist forces is by no means a trivial matter, nor should it be taken as a personal matter.

Manuel, chairman of the El Salvador-China Friendship Association, issued a statement strongly condemning and protesting Pelosi’s visit, believing that this act is a provocation to China‘s sovereignty and territorial integrity, a serious violation of the one-China principle, the provisions of the three Sino-US joint communiques and the Resolution 2758 of the United Nations General Assembly tramples on the basic norms of international law and international relations.

Guinness De Silva, executive chairman of the Sri Lanka China Association, strongly opposed and condemned Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. De Silva said that the wrongdoing of the US is a blatant provocation against China, which not only violates the UN Charter and relevant UN resolutions, but also violates the one-China principle generally recognized and accepted by the international community.

Benjamin, secretary general of the Ghana-China Friendship Association, said that Pelosi’s visit is a blatant violation of the basic norms of international relations. The United States should respect China‘s core interests and should not send wrong signals to “Taiwan independence” elements.

Baskaran, secretary general of the India-China Friendship Association and chairman of the Karnataka India-China Friendship Association, strongly condemned Pelosi’s visit and the US interference in China‘s internal affairs on behalf of the India-China Friendship Association. He stressed that the US attempt to control the world will not succeed.

Anthony Leon, secretary-general of the Pacific China Friendship Association, wrote in an article that Pelosi’s visit violated the relevant resolutions passed by the United Nations General Assembly in 1971, showing the ugly face of US diplomacy and blatant disregard for the sovereignty of other countries.

Adnan Akfilat, chairman of the Turkey-China Business Promotion and Friendship Association, issued a statement condemning Pelosi’s visit as a serious violation of China‘s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The United States has once again shown the world that it is a country that does not keep its word.

The Kazakhstan China Research Center criticized Pelosi’s visit to the regional security situation and pointed out that the visit will not change the irreversible historical process of China‘s reunification.

Firmly support the one-China principle

Melnikov, chairman of the Russia-China Friendship Association, reiterated his adherence to the one-China principle in a document on the official website of the Russian State Duma, pointing out that Pelosi’s visit was a risky and irresponsible act, and it was another example of the US destabilizing the global situation.

The Federation of Arab-China Friendship Associations issued a statement, reaffirming that the Arab people always firmly support the one-China principle and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China‘s territory.

Kung Thaparansi, president of the Thailand-China Friendship Association, said that the Thailand-China Friendship Association and the Thai government have always adhered to the one-China principle. There is only one China in the world, and that is the People’s Republic of China.

Cai Baishan, vice president of the Thai-Chinese Cultural and Economic Association, wrote in an article that Pelosi’s visit violated the one-China principle recognized by the international community and undermined global peace and stability, and the international community will never accept it.

Rebali, chairman of the Tunisian-China Friendship Association, issued a statement, emphasizing that the one-China principle is the general consensus of the international community. No country will allow other countries to wantonly violate its own sovereignty and territorial integrity. Pelosi’s visit will cause damage to China-US relations, as well as the basic norms of international relations.

Grishkevich, vice-chairman of the Belarus-China Friendship Association, wrote an article criticizing Pelosi’s visit and said that Belarus firmly supports the one-China principle, which is the general consensus of the international community and the basic norm of international relations.

Mercado, chairman of the Nicaragua-China Friendship Association, expressed firm support for the one-China principle. Pelosi’s visit seriously violated the one-China principle and Resolution 2758 of the United Nations General Assembly, violated China‘s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and interfered in China‘s internal affairs.

Firmly support China‘s defense of national sovereignty and territorial integrity

The Sri Lanka-China Friendship Association issued a statement stating that the Sri Lanka-China Friendship Association firmly supports China in taking a series of countermeasures. The United States and the “Taiwan independence” elements must realize that China‘s complete reunification is unstoppable.

Indranand Abesekela, chairman of the Sri Lanka-China Association for Social and Cultural Cooperation, strongly opposed and condemned Pelosi’s visit. China will achieve reunification at an early date.

The Cape Verde-China Friendship Association issued a statement resolutely opposing and strongly condemning the US’s provocation of the one-China principle, any words and deeds that violated China‘s sovereignty and territorial integrity, firmly supported China in safeguarding its core interests, and firmly supported China‘s efforts to safeguard national sovereignty and territory. Complete action taken.

Haider al-Rubaiyi, chairman of the Iraq-China Friendship Association, issued a statement expressing strong indignation at Pelosi’s visit, saying that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China‘s territory, and the Taiwan issue is purely China‘s internal affairs. The association supports the Chinese government and people in safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity efforts.

Shivni, vice-chairman of the Egypt-China Friendship Association, said in an interview that Pelosi’s visit was a complete farce, sending a wrong signal to the “Taiwan independence” separatist forces and artificially creating unstable factors, which is unacceptable. China The right to take countermeasures.

Khalil, president of the Morocco-China Friendship Exchange Association, said that Pelosi’s visit will have serious consequences for the stability of the Taiwan Strait. The association strongly condemns this and firmly supports the Chinese government and people in defending China‘s sovereignty and territorial integrity.