Multinational objections are invalid!Japan’s Fukushima nuclear sewage discharge work is basically ready and will be dumped directly into the sea

According to CCTV news reports,In mid-January, Japan stated that it would launch the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water into the sea during the “spring and summer” of this year. This move has aroused doubts and criticisms from people in many countries, including Japan. It will pose a serious threat to marine ecology and the environment.

Recently exposed images show that the Tokyo Electric Power Company is preparing for the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water into the sea at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.

Tokyo Electric Power Co, the operator responsible for the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water into the sea, said the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant produces 100,000 liters of nuclear-contaminated water per day, mainly composed of groundwater, rainwater that seeps into the area and water used for cooling.

As of February, more than 1.32 million tons of treated water have been stored here, and related facilities are under construction.

In this regard, Japanese local residents, environmental protection organizations and the international community expressed strong opposition.