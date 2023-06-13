Multiple attack in Nottingham: “Three people stabbed to death, others run over by a van”

Suspected multiple attack this morning a Nottingham, in central England. According to the British media, at least three people were stabbed to death and others have been run over by a pickup truck. The first two victims were found dead on Ilkeston Road, another on Magdala Road. Meanwhile, a Milton Street van attempted to run over three other passers-by. “We believe the three incidents are connected,” the police chief said Kate Meynell. “The investigation is just beginning and a team of detectives is working to determine exactly what happened. We ask the public to be patient. A number of streets in the city will remain closed as investigations continue.” The city center is currently cordoned off by the forces of order, who for now neither confirm nor deny suspicions of terrorism. A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

British premier Rishi Sunak he called what happened “shocking” and added that he was kept constantly update on the ongoing investigations to reconstruct what happened. “My thoughts go out to the wounded, families and loved ones of those who lost their lives,” concluded Sunak. For now, the police limit themselves to generically evoking a “horrible and tragic” episode, without overreacting to the matrix.

Breaking – Nottingham: Roads closed as Police deals with major incident. NET suspended. #nottingham pic.twitter.com/TC8CSMfq8h — LiveTube Alerts (@livetubealerts) June 13, 2023

