Home World Multiple countries report child deaths from cough syrup, WHO urges ‘immediate action’ – Xinhua English.news.cn
World

Multiple countries report child deaths from cough syrup, WHO urges ‘immediate action’ – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin

Children killed by cough syrup in multiple countries, WHO urges ‘immediate action’

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-24 15:24

CCTV news client news integrated Reuters and Agence France-Presse reported that on January 23 local time, the World Health Organization called for “immediate and concerted action” to protect children from “contaminated medicines”. Cough syrup has been linked to a spate of child deaths last year.

The WHO said in a statement on the 23rd that in the past 4 months, at least 7 countries have reported incidents involving children’s cough syrup. In Gambia, Indonesia, and Uzbekistan, more than 300 children, mostly children under 5 years of age, will die from acute kidney injury related to contaminated drugs in 2022.

The drugs involved in the reported incidents have been confirmed or suspected to be contaminated and contain high concentrations of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, the WHO said.

“These contaminants are toxic chemicals used in industrial solvents and antifreeze that can be fatal if ingested in small amounts, and should never be present in medicines,” WHO said.

WHO is calling on countries to take action to prevent more deaths.

See also  Putin-Modi summit in India, this is how Moscow challenges Biden's "Quadrilateral"

You may also like

Qatargate, Cozzolino rejects all accusations “Never received money”....

Writes to the Pope, Meets Jimmy Carter, Grows...

BBC chair Richard Sharp appointed after investigation into...

India becomes a nun at the age of...

South Korea was hit by a super-severe snowstorm...

EU: Meloni, enlargement to the Western Balkans is...

James Cook, the artist who draws with typewriters:...

Ukraine, reshuffle at the top: a deputy minister...

Sept. 30 Ecumenical Vigil: Pray for Church unity...

Jacinda Ardern’s latest outing as prime minister and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy