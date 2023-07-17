Multiple Deaths and Injuries in South Korea Due to Heavy Rainfall

Heavy Rainfall in South Korea Causes 40 Deaths and 34 Injuries

South Korea has been hit with heavy rainfall for several consecutive days, resulting in a death toll of 40 and 34 injuries, with nine individuals still reported missing. The Central Disaster Safety Countermeasures Headquarters released this information on July 17th, stating that the heavy rainfall has caused extensive damage across the country.

The heavy downpour has caused landslides and mudslides in various areas, leading to the collapse of houses, damage to vehicles, and crops being flooded. In Cheongju City, North Chungcheong Province, more than 10 vehicles were trapped in an underground driveway due to stagnant water, which tragically resulted in the death of 13 people.

To mitigate further harm, more than 6,000 households comprising over 10,000 individuals have been urgently evacuated. Additionally, traffic control measures have been implemented on roads in many affected regions. As of the 17th, railway trains in several parts of the country have been suspended.

The authorities are actively working to address the aftermath of the heavy rainfall and provide relief to affected areas. The situation is being closely monitored as efforts are made to locate the missing individuals and assess the full extent of the damage caused.

[Responsible editor: Wang Xue]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

