Original title: Multiple epidemics ravage the British medical system and encounter the “worst winter”

On January 2, local time, a senior official of the British National Health Service (NHS) said that the British medical system was on the verge of “collapse”. For British medical workers, this is the “worst case they have ever experienced.” Hard winter”. At present, the influenza virus, type A streptococcus and the new coronavirus Omicron variant are at the peak of transmission in the UK, and the transmission rate may continue to accelerate in the next few weeks.

Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), suggested that when the elderly, children and other vulnerable groups are unwell, they should try to stay at home, wear masks when going out, and do not go to the hospital for non-emergency situations. Strengthen influenza vaccination and take a number of preventive measures to prevent further spread of the epidemic.

Scarlet fever, caused by group A strep, is still not contained in the UK and has killed 122 people in recent months, including at least 30 children. (Headquarters reporter Chen Lincong)