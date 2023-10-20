Home » Multiple Motorcycles Burned in Fire at Parking Lot in Eastern Havana
Multiple Motorcycles Burned in Fire at Parking Lot in Eastern Havana

Multiple Motorcycles Burned in Fire at Parking Lot in Eastern Havana

Eleven motorcycles were burned after a fire broke out early this morning in a parking lot located in the Bahía neighborhood of Eastern Havana. The incident, which occurred around 4:00 am, was shared on social media by a member of the Facebook group “BUS & TRUCK ACCIDENTS for more experience and fewer victims!” who posted photos of the event and the charred state of the motorcycles.

The parking lot is known to belong to a 12-story building situated next to a school, as specified by a user. The loss of the motorcycles was lamented by several Internet users, highlighting their high cost and their crucial role in times of crisis in public transportation.

Speculations arose regarding the cause of the fire, with some suggesting that it may have been due to modifications made to one of the motorcycles. “These accidents are often caused by inventions, such as a repaired or altered battery to enhance the motorcycle’s performance,” commented one user. Others expressed frustration over losing their belongings due to someone else’s irresponsibility or carelessness, emphasizing that most motorcycle fires are a result of modifications or poor handling.

As investigations into the incident are underway, the local authorities have yet to release an official statement regarding the cause of the fire.

