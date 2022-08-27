Multiple rounds of heat waves hit Europe and experience high temperature “baking” experience – Warning! – cnBeta.COM

Europe has been hit by multiple rounds of heatwaves and droughts, with temperatures hitting record highs in many places and significantly less rainfall than in previous years. Since August, the drought has further expanded and worsened. Europe is experiencing what may be its worst drought in 500 years, according to a recent report by the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre.

EU research agency: Europe may be experiencing worst drought in 500 years

Observations for August showed about 47% of Europe was at risk of drought, with another 17% on a more severe alert. Recent data from the European Drought Observatory website shows that about 63% of the EU and the UK have issued drought warnings or warnings.

Agriculture has been hit, and the production of grain, fruit and vegetables has dropped sharply

Agriculture has been hit the most directly. In Europe, corn production this year will be 16% lower than the previous five-year average, while soybean and sunflower seed production will be 15% and 12% lower, respectively.

River water levels drop to historic lows, affecting inland shipping

The high temperature and drought have caused unprecedented pressure on the water levels of many rivers in Europe, affecting inland shipping. Barges on the Rhine can only operate at about 25% capacity. The Danube in Tulcea, Romania, has a water level of only 51 centimeters, while the minimum standard for safe navigation is 57 centimeters. The Po River, Italy’s longest river, recently dropped to its lowest level in 70 years.

European hydro and nuclear power generation is declining

Hydro and nuclear power generation is declining across Europe. Hydro power generation in Europe in the first seven months of this year was 20% lower than the same period last year, and nuclear power generation decreased by 12%.

European wildfires significantly higher than average

European wildfires are significantly higher than average. According to the European Forest Fire Information System, from January to mid-August, more than 740,000 hectares of forests in the EU have been burned, a record high for the same period since records began in 2006.