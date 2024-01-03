Multiple Shootings, Riots, and Fires Mar New Year’s Eve in the US and Europe

New Year’s Eve Incidents: Shootings, Riots, Fires, and Deaths in U.S. and Europe

As the world welcomed the new year, several incidents of shootings, riots, fires, and other violent occurrences were reported in the United States and various European countries. The unfortunate events resulted in casualties and injuries.

In Hawthorne, California, the local police department reported a shooting on New Year’s Eve that resulted in one fatality and four injuries. The shooting, which occurred near a local shopping mall, prompted a response from law enforcement. The injured individuals were taken to the hospital, with one adult woman succumbing to her injuries. The police have not made any arrests, and the case is currently under investigation.

Additionally, a separate shooting at a New Year’s celebration in downtown Los Angeles resulted in two deaths and eight injuries, according to sources from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Across the Atlantic in the Netherlands, more than 200 people were arrested throughout the country, and dozens of police officers were injured during the arrests. Dutch police faced attacks with fireworks and rocks in multiple cities, leading to several violent incidents.

In Rotterdam, over a hundred cars and transportation vehicles were set on fire, while in Amsterdam, The Hague, and other locations, riot police were deployed to disperse perpetrators. Tragically, a man in Haarlem died due to fireworks-related accidents, adding to the grim toll of the night.

The chaos extended to Berlin, where police arrested approximately 390 individuals, including many violating safety regulations by setting off fireworks. Over 50 police officers were injured, with some sustaining injuries from fireworks. The influx of patients due to fireworks-related injuries overwhelmed hospitals, with some individuals requiring amputation.

The incidents were not limited to Germany and the Netherlands. In Italy, one person died and 274 others were injured due to fireworks and firecrackers. Similarly, in Switzerland, one person died and two others were injured from setting off fireworks.

In Austria, a fire broke out in a bar in Graz during New Year celebrations, resulting in one death and 21 serious injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation, with at least three individuals in critical condition receiving intensive care.

Lastly, in London, a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death during a fight while watching fireworks on Primrose Hill. The area was closed to the public to allow for a thorough investigation of the crime scene.

The New Year’s Eve incidents serve as a grim reminder of the dangers and risks associated with celebratory events. Authorities are urging the public to exercise caution and responsibility in their celebrations to avoid further tragedies.

