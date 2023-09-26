Home » Multiple Traffic Accidents Cause Concern in Cuba
Multiple Traffic Accidents Cause Concern in Cuba

Passenger Truck Overturns on Highway in Matanzas, Cuba

A passenger truck overturned this Monday on the highway between Cárdenas and Varadero in the province of Matanzas. Images of the accident were shared by user Reiniel Hernández on the popular Facebook group “BUS & TRUCK ACCIDENTS for more experience and fewer victims!” It appears that there may have been injuries considering the position of the truck, but no further details have been released.

In another incident on Sunday, a Moskvitch lost control and overturned on the corner of Porvenir and Dolores in the Havana municipality of Diez de Octubre. There is no information available regarding the condition of the car’s occupants or the cause of the accident. However, some users pointed out that this particular corner has been involved in numerous accidents due to its poor road conditions.

Furthermore, on Saturday, a bus in Sagua de Tánamo, Holguín lost control and hit a pole. Fortunately, no injuries were reported by witnesses who stated that the accident occurred after a cyclist suddenly crossed in front of the bus. The bus is reportedly from Havana and is driven by a person named Dairon Pando.

Tragically, last Wednesday, a child was seriously injured in an accident involving an almendrón on the corner of Vía Blanca and Monumental in the Cuban capital municipality of Habana del Este. The specific details of the incident remain undisclosed.

According to official figures, between June and August, over a thousand traffic accidents took place in Cuba, resulting in 72 deaths and 543 injuries. The frequency of these incidents highlights the need for improved road safety measures and infrastructure throughout the country.

As investigations into these accidents continue, it is crucial for authorities to prioritize the safety of all road users and take necessary actions to prevent such incidents in the future.

